ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are looking for a missing juvenile from Estherville, Iowa.

The Estherville Police Department posted on Facebook that the missing boy was dropped off at school Monday morning and then left the property without attending class.

They say the boy is possibly wearing black pants, white Nike shoes or gray Dude’s, and was wearing a black coat in the morning.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or has any information on where he may be is asked to call the Estherville Police Department at 712-362-3515.