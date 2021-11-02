Estherville mayor announces resignation ahead of Tuesday election

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The mayor of Estherville has announced his resignation, even as his name is on the ballot for Tuesday’s election.

Mayor Joseph May made an announcement Monday on a Facebook video. He said that there were rumors about him leaving and confirmed they were true. He said he is resigning to work at Catholic Healthcare Ministry, saying it presents an opportunity to advance his career and to also move closer to family.

May said that he wanted to thank Estherville residents for welcoming and embracing his family.

“Estherville you’re something special,” May said. “Don’t let anyone take that from you. don’t let anyone take the idea that you’re not good, because Estherville is good. It’s a good place to raise your family. There’s some things like with everything, there’ growing pains we need to go through. There’s some changes we all need to make. But it’s good. Estherville is good.”

May then said that he knows 2020 was difficult for many, but the city made it through and should continue forward. He added that he is proud of the work that’s been done.

Estherville City Administrator Penny Clayton said May’s last day as mayor will be December 1. A letter from May to the city council said he will be starting his new position on December 6.

May is still on the ballot for the city election on Tuesday. There are a lot of variables as to what will happen next, depending on the election results. Emmet County Auditor Amy Sathoff said that the Estherville elections are unique because they have runoff elections. If no candidate has a simple majority of 50% plus one vote, then there are elections until someone can get the simple majority.

Assuming May were to win the simple majority on Tuesday’s election, he would serve his term until his resignation on December 1. The city council could then either appoint someone as mayor or hold a special election. If the city council takes no action for 60 days, Sathoff would call for a special election.