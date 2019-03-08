Estherville man sentenced to more than 15 years on drug, gun charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - An Estherville man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison on drug and gun charges.

Todd Christopher Moritz, 47, of Estherville, was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 189 months in federal prison, according to a release from the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney's Office. He will also serve four years of supervised release.

Moritz pleaded guilty on June 11, 2018, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

The release said that In June of 2017, Moritz tried to evade police on a motorcycle before he crashed and then fled on foot. Authorities caught him and found over 7 grams of methamphetamine, baggies, a digital scale, and eight cell phones on him. As a former felon, Moritz also had a firearm on him with the serial number taken off.

Moritz is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mikala M. Steenholdt and investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Estherville Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Iowa Division of Criminalistics Investigations.