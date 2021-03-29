Estherville man pleads not guilty on sexual abuse, kidnapping charges

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A man arrested in February and charged with sexual abuse and kidnapping has pleaded not guilty.

Hunter Gentry, 21, of Estherville, was arrested in February after authorities charged him with first-degree kidnapping, sexual abuse, enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a child, and indecent contact with a child.

These charges stem from an investigation where officials said Gentry sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl and was providing minors without vaping and nicotine products.

Gentry pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment Monday. He pleads not guilty to first-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of indecent contact with a child, and two counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors.

