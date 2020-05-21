Estherville man facing felony charges after slew of burglaries

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville man is facing several felony charges stemming from a series of burglaries, one burglary being the theft of an ATV from a Minnesota home.

The Estherville Police Department received the information on Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota about the theft, saying the ATV was stolen Sunday night.

Estherville Police then received information from neighbors and other citizens about possible stolen property and criminal behavior taking place at 1827 North 6th Street.

Officers were able to confirm that an ATV was located in the garage at that residence that matched the description of the ATV stolen in Jackson County.

After being granted a search warrant, officers located the stolen ATV. Riley Breiner was placed under arrest and charged with crimes connected to possessing the stolen ATV.

Officers were then granted a second search warrant and found drug paraphernalia along with small amounts of marijuana and other narcotics.

According to police, a stolen firearm and other items taken from a second burglary that occurred a week prior in Jackson County, Minnesota, were also recovered. Officers also found several tools and items from two previous burglaries that occurred in Estherville along with two additional illegal firearms.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges could be filed in this case.

Riley Breiner, of Estherville, was charged in connection with the search warrant with:

Ongoing criminal conduct – a Class B Felony,

Theft of a motor vehicle – a Class D Felony,

Two counts of third-degree burglary – each a Class D Felony,

Second-degree theft – a Class D Felony,

Trafficking in stolen weapons – a Class D Felony,

Possession of burglar’s tools – an aggravated misdemeanor,

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense – a serious misdemeanor, and

Possession of drug paraphernalia – a simple misdemeanor.

The Estherville Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Jackson County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office, the Emmet County Attorney’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

