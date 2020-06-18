Estherville man faces multiple charges following assault on woman

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville man is facing charges after assaulting a female at a residence on June 10.

According to the Estherville Police Department, officers were called to 533 South 8th Street for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers located two females and one male individual at the residence and started an investigation.

The responding officers determined that the male individual, who was identified as Quamaine Butler, of Estherville, assaulted one of the females.

During the investigation, the responding officers determined that the female victim had arrived at the residence to give Butler a ride to his vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Butler reached into the female victim’s car to take the keys. They also reported that Butler also grabbed the victim’s hand, then put his arm around her neck and started choking her.

The female victim told the other female to call for emergency services. The second female then took the phone from the victim and attempted to call for emergency services, but Butler knocked the phone from her hand. The phone then hit the ground causing damage to the phone’s screen. A third party was finally able to contact law enforcement.

According to officials, officers attempted to place Butler under arrest after speaking with the individuals, but Butler fled the scene on foot. The officers pursued Butler on foot.

Officers located Butler a short time later hiding behind a shed in the 500 block of South 9th Street. Butler was taken into custody and transported to the Emmet County Law Center.

He was charged with the felonies of domestic abuse in the third-degree. He was also charged with simple assault, obstruction of emergency communication, criminal mischief in the fifth-degree, and interference with official acts. Butler is currently being held at the Emmet County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond only.