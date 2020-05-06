Estherville man dies from injuries after two-vehicle crash on Saturday

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville man died Monday from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash near Spirit Lake.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), they were notified of a two-vehicle injury crash in the 1700 block of N14, or 310th Avenue at around 11:14 p.m. Saturday.

Officials reported that one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

Luis Lopez-Carabello, 46, of Estherville, was traveling north in the 1700 block of N14 in a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 Express Van that was pulling a trailer.

He then crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup heading south, according to a police report.

The van and trailer ended up rolling over and blocking the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said Lopez-Carabello was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Shane Gailey, 30, of Fort Dodge, was traveling south in a 2019 Ford F-150 with a dirt bike in the bed of the truck.

Police reported that when her truck was hit by Lopez-Carabello, it ended up in the east ditch.

Authorities said Lopez-Carabello was taken to the hospital with serious/life-threatening injuries. He died two days later on Monday because of his injuries.

According to the DCSO, Gailey complained of pain but did not sustain any obvious injuries.

Both vehicles were considered totaled. The accident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.

The DCSO was assisted by Boji Towing, Iowa State Patrol, Lakes Regional Healthcare Ambulance, Milford Fire Department, Spirit Lake Fire Department, and Superior Fire Department.

