Estherville man dies after motorcycle vs. truck collision

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville man dies after a motorcycle and truck collision on Wednesday evening.

According to the Estherville Police Department, on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m., they received a call of a motorcycle and truck collision at the intersection of South 8th Street and 2nd Avenue South.

Officials said the driver of the motorcycle, Samuel Woolery, 25, was heading east on 2nd Avenue South, while the pickup truck, driven by Angel Ponce Archaga, 35, of Estherville, was traveling northbound on South 8 Street.

The pickup collided with the motorcycle in the middle of the intersection, and Woolery was ejected from the motorcycle. That intersection of South 8th Street and 2nd Avenue South is uncontrolled.

Authorities said Woolery was wearing a helmet, and responding officers administered first aid to him and was taken to the Avera Holy Family Hospital and later transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Woolery passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash while in Sioux Falls.

Police reported that Archaga was questioned by officers and placed under arrest for driving without a valid license and remains in the Emmet County Jail.

The other three people in the pickup told authorities that they weren’t injured in the crash and were wearing seat belts with the front airbags in the truck were deployed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the Estherville Police Department.