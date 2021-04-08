Estherville man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at roommate

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police said an Estherville man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at one of his roommates.

According to the Estherville Police Department, on Wednesday, they were called to 615 North 8th Street regarding a dispute between two roommates.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were immediately met at the front door by a man, and when directing him to a position to be handcuffed, another man came from the house.

Authorities reported they determined that the first man was the person that had been causing problems inside of the residence, while the second man was the victim.

Police took Alejandro Reyes, 21, of Estherville, into custody while the victim and another individual were removed from the house.

Officials said Reyes allegedly had been involved in a dispute with one of his roommates. The victim told police that Reyes had become upset that day and had been shooting within and outside the residence.

The victim also stated that before the authorities arrived, Reyes had allegedly pinned the victim against a wall and fired two rounds at him.

Police said they noticed a vehicle parked in the yard with a considerable amount of damage, and the victim reported that Reyes was responsible for that damage and did it earlier on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, when they did a search of the residence, they found a .22 caliber rifle, evidence inside the house that the gun had been fired, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a marijuana grow lab.

Reyes was taken and booked into the Emmet County Jail and charged with the following:

Attempted Murder, a Class B Felony

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits

Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Estherville Police Department said the investigation into this incident is ongoing and more charges may be filed.