Estherville man arrested on sexual abuse, kidnapping charges

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville man was arrested Sunday on sexual abuse and kidnapping charges after authorities said he was cited for providing minors with vaping and nicotine products.

According to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in late December 2020, they were notified of children that were given vaping and nicotine products.

Officials cited Hunter Gentry, 21, of Estherville, Iowa, with providing tobacco to a person under 21. After the citation, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office discovered Gentry had been requesting and accepting elicit photos from children in exchange for the nicotine products.

On December 9, 2020, officials said Gentry met with a 12-year-old in Clay County to give them nicotine productions and then forced the child into his car against their will. He drove the child to a remote location, sexually assaulted the child, and then released them shortly after the assault.

During the investigation, officials also discovered that Gentry sexually assaulted a 13-year-old in Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Spencer Police Department are working together on this investigation.

Warrants were issued for Gentry for the December 9 incident on first-degree kidnapping, sexual abuse, enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a child, and indecent contact with a child charges.

More warrants were issued for the assault for third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child charges.

With help from Estherville Police Department, Gentry was arrested in Estherville on Sunday by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Clay County Jail with no bond.

Officials are still investigating and further charges are expected.