Estherville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another person Monday night

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another person during a fight Monday night.

The Estherville Police Department arrested Pedro Cesar Orsonio, 49, of Estherville, for willful injury, a Class D felony.

Authorities said officers were called to a report of a fight and someone being stabbed at 15 1st Street in Estherville at around 10:25 p.m. Monday.

Officials determined in their investigation that three men were together in the apartment when a disagreement happened.

Police reported two of the men started fighting when the victim, a 42-year-old man, was allegedly stabbed with a knife.

Authorities alleged that Orsonio pulled out a pocketknife during the fight and stabbed and sliced the victim.

Officials said he was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Emmet County Jail.

