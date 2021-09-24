Estherville man accused of breaking into garage, stealing

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Estherville man has been charged for allegedly breaking into a garage and stealing multiple items.

Officers received a report of a burglary at a garage Monday around 9:35 a.m., according to the Estherville Police Department. The owner told police that several items had been taken over the last two weeks and then showed police a door and window that had been pried open. The owner then said he saw some of the missing items in a neighboring garage.

Officers were called back later that day by the owner who told police that a man was currently loading a torch into the back of his vehicle at 208 1st Avenue South. The owner believed the torch was one of the items taken from his garage.

Police went to the residence and met with Charles Doucet. Police searched the property and conducted an interview with him before continuing with their investigation.

Officers spoke with Doucet further at the police station, before again returning to the property and searching it. They found several items that matched the stolen property from the garage and seized them. The victim identified the items as theirs. Police also found several items of paraphernalia and a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Doucet was charged with felonies of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.