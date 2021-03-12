Estherville health officials to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 13

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Estherville Pharmacy, in conjunction with Emmet County Public Health and Avera Holy Family Hospital, will be hosting a large COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

The pharmacy said the clinic will be at the ILCC Christensen Activity Center in Estherville.

The vaccination clinic will be for any patient in the previous Tiers (1A or 1B) or anyone 16 and older with a health condition as defined by the CDC as having a greater risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

Estherville Pharmacy said the clinic will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will have 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.

People will need to bring a driver’s license or other photo ID and an insurance card at the time of their appointment.

As of Thursday, there are still spots available for the vaccination clinic on Saturday and appointments can be made by clicking here.