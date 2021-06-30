Estherville fire department speaks about fireworks ordinance after grass fire

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials in Estherville claimed a sparkler lit a grass fire on Wednesday, and they are reaching out to the public to remind them of the city’s rules.

According to a post on Estherville Fire Department’s Facebook page, a grass fire started around 10:55 a.m. at 202 S 13th Street. They discovered a child was using sparklers which led to the ignition of the fire.

Photo Courtesy of Estherville Fire Department

Even though Siouxland has seen some rain in the past week, the area is still experiencing drought conditions which can make the use of fireworks dangerous.

Officials are reminding the public they don’t need permission to use novelty fireworks, but they do need permission to use first and second-class fireworks such as bottle rockets and roman candles. When using fireworks, citizens should make sure they have water on hand.

They encourage citizens to call the police at 712-362-3515 if they witness someone using prohibited fireworks.