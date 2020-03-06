Estherville convict gets 11 years for meth, gun charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on meth and gun convictions Wednesday.

Dustin Julich, 35, pleaded guilty on Sept. 20 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.

Julich was previously convicted on theft and burglary charges which prohibit him from having firearms in Iowa.

At his plea hearing, Julich admitted that he and others distributed over 1 kilogram of meth in the Estherville area.

Law enforcement searched Julich’s truck and trailer, seizing around a half pound of meth and two guns.

In addition to the 11 year sentence, he must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system, officials said.

