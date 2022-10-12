IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) — During the early 2000’s, video game competitions started picking up in popularity and in recent years the ability to become a pro video gamer has expanded to college and high school students.

Esports is a competitive video game competition that pits teams or individuals against each other to see who is better in a tournament. Some high schools in the Siouxland area are getting on that bandwagon.

“We’d seen that some other schools had started it up and we see as more and more kids are playing that, it’s going to be a thing and the leagues are starting up. So we thought we’d join that and get to be a part of it in the early stages instead of being the last ones there,” said Jacob Henderson, OABCIG teacher and Esports coach.

“I think it’s awesome, I mean, of course my mom thinks it’s kinda stupid to think like, you just play games and I’m like yeah but it’s competitively and I think it’s pretty neat,” said Tranton Eilerts, OABCIG Varsity Esports member.

For the past few years, OABCIG have participated in Esports tournaments against schools in their surrounding area. Their students are put up against each other to decide the winner of tournaments of various games.

To help improve their skills, students will practice against one another before competition to hone their expertise.

“The desire to get better I think is why you come, you don’t wanna play and stay at the same level all the time. The same way as, like, a cross country meet. You don’t wanna only get the same time you always wanna improve yourself, so the same as these games. You wanna get better each time,” said Henderson.

Competitions help improve students’ team building, communication and critical thinking skills while trying to defeat their opponents. And as students get better in competitions, many of them are given chances to apply or receive athletic scholarships.

“In the Iowa discord, there’s a section for where colleges can post and say, ‘hey we are looking for some players that are interested and everything’. They also talk about scholarship opportunities as well,” said Henderson.

According to Morningside University, Esports players can receive $5,000 a year in grants for participating on the Esports team.