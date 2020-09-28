Escapee who assaulted Turner County deputy caught in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO/KCAU) — South Dakota authorities have captured an escapee who’s been on the run since Tuesday.

The Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force arrested Tyson Wessels Friday night in Yankton.

Wessels was wanted out of Lincoln County for assaulting law enforcement, kidnapping, two counts of escape from custody, two separate counts of grand theft, and two counts of simple assault on law enforcement. He also had warrants from Yankton and Clay counties.

Officials said he allegedly assaulted a Turner County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday and stole his patrol vehicle.

Wessels was taken into custody in the 500 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 p.m. without incident. He is being held in the Yankton County Jail.