SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials were seen at the 1700 block of Ingleside Avenue for several hours on Monday.

Sergeant Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department confirmed to KCAU 9 that Antonio Rockwood, 25, is in custody after a standoff in Sioux City’s north side.

Gill states that the Sioux City Police Department executed a search warrant at 1724 Ingleside Avenue for Antonio Rockwood due to a U.S. Marshal’s warrant for escape from custody.

Gill noted that Rockwood was believed to be armed and dangerous.

A KCAU 9 team on the scene was able to see at least eight police vehicles, a SWAT unit, and an MRAP during the standoff. At around 8 p.m., officials were holding spotlights and pointing guns at the residence.

At one point, a helicopter could be seen flying overhead as officials used a bullhorn to encourage the suspect to come out peacefully. After an hour of negotiations, officials deployed a flash bang to bring Rockwood out of the house.

“When it comes to dealing with an armed, dangerous suspect with a lot of history and whatnot,” said Bill Enockson, “There’s a lot of additional training that’s required to deal with that to ensure everybody comes out safe, both officers as well as the suspect. Being able to have the equipment that requires a lot of training as well in order to operate effectively and safely is paramount. So having that tool to being able to bring people in, implement those tools, implement those tactics is very important to us.”

We do not have word of new charges at this time, but Gill states that he was arrested without incident and no one was injured.

No additional details are available at this time.