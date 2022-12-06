STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – A former Norfolk man who was wanted for escape from the Nebraska Department of Corrections was arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Stanton County on Monday.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, officials attempted at 5:30 p.m. to stop an SUV traveling east on Highway 275 because the headlight was out.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jerry Dean Storovich, 53, formerly of Norfolk, allegedly eluded officers at speeds reaching 110 mph, according to the release.

The pursuit continued for several miles and the release stated that the Stanton County Sheriff’s office requested assistance from Norfolk Police Division by setting up deflation spikes near the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 24.

The release specified that the spikes deflated the rear passenger tire of the vehicle, but the pursuit continued at slower speeds.

After making several turns the SUV came to a stop at the 1200 block of Monroe in Norfolk. Storovich was taken into custody along with the passenger who was identified as Waylon Cournoyer, 40, of Yankton, South Dakota.

Officials later found out that Storovich was wanted for escape from the Nebraska Department of Corrections along with a felony warrant in El Paso County, Colorado.

Storovich was charged with speeding, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, no operator’s license, possession of Marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed pending return to state correction authorities, according to the release.

Cournoyer was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office was also assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s office alongside the Norfolk Police Division.