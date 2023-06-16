YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton Police on Wednesday arrested a fugitive who walked away from the Yankton Minimum Unit on May 12, according to a release sent by the department.

At around 9:00 a.m., the release says an officer attending another call in the Riverside Park area noticed a man sitting on a bench who matched the description of 50-year-old Michael York.

When the officer spoke with York, York first provided a false name. He was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree escape and false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement.

41-year-old Kristee Entzel, who was with York, was arrested as well and charged with concealing a prisoner.