Ernst visits Siouxland Community Health Center, SCPD

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sen. Ernst made the Siouxland Community Health Center her first stop of the day, there she spoke with local health leaders and senior management on COVID-19 testing and other essential services the center provides.

Sen. Ernst says she was excited to see their expansion and renovation activities given how many communities and counties the center serves.

“To be able to support that, not only those daily activities but now during COVID-19 with the testing and the follow-up that they do, it’s even more important to support community health centers like this,” Ernst said.

The Siouxland Community Health Center is a recipient of the cares act, which Sen. Ernst helped pass back in March.

Ernst also stopped by the Sioux City Police Department there, she spoke with law enforcement about their work in the community, and their plans concerning the opioid crisis and human trafficking.

Police Chief Rex Mueller said today’s meeting with Sen. Ernst was a productive one and provided law enforcement officials from multiple departments the chance to address key issues they face.

“Regardless of party, when our officials want to talk to us and give us the opportunity to express our needs and our concerns for our area, we’re going to advocate for the Sioux City area, and thankfully the senator allowed us to do that, and we did,” said Mueller.

Ernst made Rosecrance Jackson Centers her final stop of the day. There, she learned how the centers continue to help Iowans struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.

