Equipment failure causes industrial wastewater discharge in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – An equipment failure at Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. in Storm Lake caused a discharge of untreated wastewater into the city’s storm sewers.

Tyson plant officials notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning that approximately 10,000 gallons were lost before the discharge was stopped.

The storm sewers empty into a detention pond near the E. Lakeshore Drive and Flindt Drive intersection.

The City of Storm Lake began pumping from the pound about 3 a.m. to prevent the process wastewater from entering the lake.

The city staff said that an unknown amount of wastewater had likely reached the lake.

The city collected water samples to tests for indications of wastewater in the lake.

The Iowa DNR said that they will consider the appropriate enforcement action.

