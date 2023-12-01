SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) is seeing higher numbers this year. KCAU 9 did some looking into how the disease is currently impacting the Siouxland tri-state region.

The Iowa DNR said that this year, Iowa is experiencing its third-worst outbreak of EHD, trailing behind 2019 and 2012.

The disease has hit hardest in southeast Iowa, the DNR said, but it has been reported in 74 different counties. This is the largest number of counties to have reported the disease in one year.

The Iowa DNR said that something unique to this year’s outbreak is that the prolonged warm weather has allowed midges to keep spreading, but any major killing frosts should end the outbreak.

In addition to its effect on the Iowa deer population, Nebraska Games and Parks recently cited the disease as a factor in deer harvest numbers being down this hunting season. They state that severe drought in the state in recent years has led to an increase in instances of the disease.

South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks keep an active map that shows how many cases have been reported and confirmed in the state. The map shows that multiple cases have been reported, with roughly 22 of them being confirmed. Two of these cases have been confirmed in Union County, and the highest concentration of suspected cases is in Hutchinson County, though only two cases have been confirmed.