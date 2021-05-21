EPA awards Sioux City $300,000 grant to address contaminated properties

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Building is shown in Washington. Six former Environmental Protection Agency chiefs are calling for an agency reset after President Donald Trump’s regulation-chopping, industry-minded first term. The group is presenting a detailed action plan drafted by former EPA staffers for whoever wins the Nov. 3 presidential election. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

LENEXA, Kan. (KCAU) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded a $300,000 grant to the City of Sioux City to help address contaminated properties.

According to a release, Sioux City will receive $300,000 in EPA Brownsfield funding through the Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup (MAC) Grant Program. Sioux City plans to conduct 14 Phase I and eight Phase II environmental site assessments with the grant funding.

“We are grateful for the support and the funding our community has received from the EPA,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. “These funds will allow us to complete site assessments and encourage private investment and redevelopment that might not otherwise occur.”

The list of the fiscal year 2021 applicants selected for funding can be seen here.

Beginning in 1995, EPA’s Brownfields Program has provided nearly $1.76 billion in grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return them to productive reuse.