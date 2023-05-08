HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Young entrepreneurs got a unique insight into how small businesses keep rolling Monday.

Monday afternoon students with the Hinton High School entrepreneurship class meet with local business owner Clayton Lillie, of Smash Food Trailer and The Shack, to learn about his operations and what it really takes to own a business.

Long hours, tight deadlines, and virtually no days off are just some of the things they went over but Lillie told KCAU 9 that owning a business is a passion.

“I hope they get to see the real side of it and I hope they see that when someone is doing something that they love is it’s not a job. It’s a hundred percent passion and rewarding it’s rewarding,” Lillie said.

Before visiting the food trucks, each student got to conduct market research, develop a menu, and study other areas of running a food truck to come up with their own food truck business plan.