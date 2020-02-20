Entrepalooza brings success to local startup business

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For over a decade, an event known as Entrepalooza has helped Siouxlanders move their small-business ideas closer to reality.

The competition helped a creative social media agency get off the ground after taking home the grand prize eight years ago.

Since then, the start-up business has grown tremendously nearly doubling in size.

“I just saw a problem and knew that I could personally solve it, and I think that’s a great first step when you’re starting a business,” said Beth Trejo, Chatterkick CEO.

Trejo turned to Swimming with the Sharks to help kick start her social media agency, Chatterkick.

“We had the business already set up. We had our plans in place. We knew kind of the market we were going after, but we were just getting started,” said Trejo.

“Start-up lifestyle, I brought my computer, she brought her computer. We were just handing different tasks off and trying to make it work, and trying to build everything and grow,” said Kelsey Martin, Chatterkick COO

The $1,200 grand prize given to Trejo’s company was all made possible by Siouxland development organizations that want to help young startups.

“Just the validation in the beginning of someone saying, ‘You can do this. We believe in you,’ was really important, and it helped build confidence,” said Trejo.

Today, the company has over 20 employees and customers in nearly every state.

“So as we’ve come into this eight-year looking at where we’ve been it’s making me super excited about where we’re going and the opportunities,” said Martin.

Events like Swimming with the Sharks and the Innovation Market help other Siouxlanders get their small businesses started.

“It really helped support those early months and years where you’re just trying to get by, and you’re trying to build a business. It was really helpful even though it was a small amount, it made a big difference,” said Trejo.

The Innovation Market hosted by the Sioux City Growth Organization will take place this Thursday.

This event gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to win up to $5,000 for their startup.