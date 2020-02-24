Enthusiast uses postcards to show Siouxland’s history

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Long before e-mails and texts, postcards were the way people shared images and messages.

Long time postcard enthusiast Dave Bishop showed the audience at the Betty Strong Encounter Center how postcards helped people communicate back in the day.

Bishop has been collecting postcards since he was a kid. He says he hopes that by sharing his collection, he presents a clear picture into Siouxland’s history.

“A little bit more knowledge on Sioux City history, I’m also hoping that I come away with a little bit of stuff, new information, because of the people that show up, they have little nuggets of knowledge that I’ve never heard of before so I hope we both come away with something,” Bishop said.

The cards in Bishop’s collection came from time spent in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Missouri.

