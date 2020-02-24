Enthusiast uses postcards to show Siouxland’s history

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Long before e-mails and texts, postcards were the way people shared images and messages.

Long time postcard enthusiast Dave Bishop showed the audience at the Betty Strong Encounter Center how postcards helped people communicate back in the day.

Bishop has been collecting postcards since he was a kid. He says he hopes that by sharing his collection, he presents a clear picture into Siouxland’s history.

“A little bit more knowledge on Sioux City history, I’m also hoping that I come away with a little bit of stuff, new information, because of the people that show up, they have little nuggets of knowledge that I’ve never heard of before so I hope we both come away with something,” Bishop said.

The cards in Bishop’s collection came from time spent in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Missouri.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories