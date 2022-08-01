SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The company hired to operate and manage the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre in 2018 is getting an extension on its contract with the City of Sioux City.

On a 4 – 1 vote, with Mayor Bob Scott as the lone no, OVG-360, formerly known as Spectra, picked up a five-year extension at Monday’s city council meeting.

The company’s food and beverage division also received an extension with Scott again as the lone no.

Scott said OVG-360 didn’t deliver on its pledge to bring more “big” concerts to town but other council members, including Dan Moore, pointed to more than big shows in making their decision.

“OVG-360 has done a remarkable job building up the Tyson Event Center to make it a really, really spectacular facility,” said Moore. “They worked hard to do the same with the Expo Center and the Expo Center is receiving its success today and a lot of because of the work they did. They’ve been very successful in bringing the subsidy down from what it had been in the past, they’ve been very successful in networking.”

The agreement also makes a second five-year extension available to OVG-360.