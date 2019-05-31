Entertainment Connection with KSUX – 5/31/19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today, we’re joined by our friends Tony and Candice with KSUX Radio to talk weekend plans.

Friday, May 31st, marks the first day of the year for Food Truck Fridays. The kick-off event features a wide variety of foods ranging from sandwiches and hot dogs, to Tex Mex and Asian cuisine. From 11-1:30 p.m., food trucks will be parked at Pearl Street Park in downtown Sioux City. If you are headed to Food Truck Fridays by car, city ramps near the event will offer the first hour of parking for free.

On Saturday, June 1st, the 2019 Siouxland Heart Walk will take place at East High School in Sioux City. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m., while the walk kicks off an hour later. You can register for the event by going to www.siouxlandheartwalk.org.

If you’re looking for some good music over the weekend, check out up-and-coming country singer Tyler Rich at the Anthem! The performance begins at 8 p.m., and is open to anyone 21 years and older.

If sports is more your scene, make sure to secure your seats to the Sioux City Bandits game against Wichita Force! Kick-off begins at 7:05 p.m on Saturday, June 1st.