Entertainment Connection with KSUX- 5/24/2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s that time of the week! We’re talking weekend plans with Tony and Candice of KSUX Radio, and it looks like Siouxland is in for a jam-packed Memorial Day weekend.

If you have a need for speed, Raceway Park opens up this weekend, and before rain hits Siouxland, be sure to try out frisbee golf over at Leif Erikson Park.

Throughout this summer, Cone Park goers will get the chance to experience Beer Yoga every Wednesday. There’s a ten dollar fee for the cost of one beer or glass of wine, and while the event welcomes all ages, you must be at least 21 to drink. Soda and water will also be provided.