Enjoy BBQ and Blues by the River on September 5

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Labor Day may mark the end of the summer, but the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is making sure the summer fun doesn’t end.

The BBQ and Blues by the River event takes place September 5 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Anderson Dance Pavilion.

There will be delicious BBQ, and the Chicago blues band Mississippi Heat will be performing.

Tickets are $50 but the can be bought at the event. Proceeds will benefit the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

Hannah Heminson from the Y was in the studio to tell us more about it.

BBQ and Blues is only a week away! There is still time to get a ticket. There will be great food and live music by…

Posted by Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

