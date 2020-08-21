Enhance Iowa Board awards more than $3.7 million in CAT grants to 12 communities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Enhance Iowa Board awarded more than $3.7 million in Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants to projects in 12 communities that include three from Siouxland.

Those communities include Estherville, Holstein, and Sioux City.

The following 12 projects that received grants that totaled $3,761,877 are:

Estherville Municipal Swimming Pool Project in Estherville

Total Project Cost: $5,101,400

Amount Awarded: $250,000

This project will include the construction of a new aquatic center featuring a 6,100-square-foot pool with zero-depth entry, four lap lanes, two diving towers, play features, a bathhouse with showers and restrooms, a concession stand and fabric shade structures.

Holstein Aquatic Center in Holstein

Total Project Cost: $2,950,000

Amount Awarded: $300,000

It will include the construction of a new aquatic center featuring a 6,100-square-foot pool with zero-depth entry, four lap lanes, two diving towers, play features, a bathhouse with showers and restrooms, a concession stand and fabric shade structures.

The Marion Public Library New Building Project in Marion, Iowa

Total Project Cost: $18,000,000

Amount Awarded: $450,000

This project will include the construction of a new aquatic center featuring a 6,100-square-foot pool with zero-depth entry, four lap lanes, two diving towers, play features, a bathhouse with showers and restrooms, a concession stand and fabric shade structures.

Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development – Phase 1 in Sioux City

Total Project Cost: $6,531,855

Amount Awarded: $400,000

It will include the construction of the Stockyard Gardens, a yoga lawn for outdoor exercising, outdoor fitness equipment, a small picnic shelter, and passive lawn spaces. A pedestrian crossing at Virginia Street will connect the park to downtown Sioux City’s entertainment and cultural district.

Tabor Library Association in Tabor, Iowa

Total Project Cost: $1,225,801

Amount Awarded: $186,877

This project will include the construction of a 7,000-square-foot facility with library spaces for adults, teens and children, community room spaces for programming and relaxation, a commercial kitchen, a maker-space, an outdoor learning area, and ample parking.

All Aboard! Capital Campaign in Boone, Iowa

Total Project Cost: $882,030

Amount Awarded: $150,000

It will include the expansion of the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad depot, the refurbishment of a historic freight depot to be utilized as a climate-controlled storage facility for museum artifacts, upgrades to 11 miles of track and the restoration of the iconic Chinese steam locomotive and two diesel locomotives.

Morgan Creek Park Development – Phase 1 in Palo, Iowa

Total Project Cost: $5,539,000

Amount Awarded: $350,000

This project will include relocating the day entrance to Morgan Creek Park and adding a new playground, shelter, restrooms, road system, trails, and connection to water and sewer.

Madison County Conservation Center in Winterset, Iowa

Total Project Cost: $4,938,091

Amount Awarded: $450,000

It will include the construction of a 12,400-square-foot facility with an events and seminar room, exhibit room, STEM classroom, board room/library, and administrative offices. Exterior improvements will include an outdoor courtyard with paved access drives and parking lots.

The Principal® Pavilion in Mason City, Iowa

Total Project Cost: $2,064,620

Amount Awarded: $375,000

This project will include the construction of a new performance venue to serve as a permanent home for the Mason City Municipal Band and provide indoor and outdoor performance space for a variety of live events.

Expand the Grand – Phase II in Red Oak, Iowa

Total Project Cost: $923,842

Amount Awarded: $150,000

It will include the renovation of the adjacent building to accommodate an additional movie screen and seats as well as an expanded concession area.

Winnebago County Environmental Education Center in Leland, Iowa

Total Project Cost: $1,399,744

Amount Awarded: $250,000

This project will include the construction of a two-level, 7,680-square-foot building to house interpretative displays, conservation and wildlife studies, wildlife exhibits, and cultural history. An outdoor amphitheater will provide space for additional programming and group gatherings.

Woodbine Regional Wellness Center in Woodbine, Iowa

Total Project Cost: $6,850,075

Amount Awarded: $450,000

It will include the construction of a two-level, 7,680-square-foot building to house interpretative displays, conservation and wildlife studies, wildlife exhibits, and cultural history. An outdoor amphitheater will provide space for additional programming and group gatherings.

The Enhance Iowa Program provides financial incentives to communities for the construction of cultural, educational, entertainment, or recreational facilities that improve the quality of life in the state.

As of August 21, 2020, there have been 80 CAT grants awarded by the Enhance Iowa Board that total $25,036,725.

