SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With temperatures continuing to get colder this week some Siouxlanders may need help paying for their heating bills.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) helps pay heating and bills for families and individuals. Over the past few months, the program has seen more people applying than in previous years. Jean Logan, the executive director at the Community Action Agency of Siouxland believes inflation plays a part in why more people are applying for LiHEAP.

“We’ve got almost 2,200 families that have been qualified or are pending to be qualified for assistance this winter heating season, so that’s about 13% more than what it was last year,” Logan said.

Those eligible have until April 30 to apply for the energy assistance program. After this, the program will be shut down until October 2023.