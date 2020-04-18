Enel North America donates $10,000 to two Siouxland communities for COVID-19 preparedness and response

BOSTON (KCAU) – A multinational company is donating a total of $10,000 to two Siouxland communities to help support COVID-19 preparedness and response.

According to a release from Enel North America, the power company that operates the Rattlesnake Creek wind farm in Dixon County, Nebraska, they announced that the Allen Senior Center and the Wakefield Food Pantry will each receive $5,000.

The company is donating a total of $1.3 million to support 75 organizations where they operate across the U.S. and Canada, according to the release.

They hope the donations help communities to address any immediate issues as well as help alleviate long-term economic impacts.

Enrico Viale, the head of Enel North America, said they felt a responsibility to help the communities, especially during the current pandemic.

“COVID-19 has caused unprecedented economic challenges for critical service organizations in many communities and we hope our support can provide some sense of relief. From rural hospitals to first responders, local schools and food banks, these organizations and their workers are on the frontlines and we thank essential workers everywhere for their extraordinary and unwavering response to this crisis,” said Viale.

The company said that organizations they are donating to include community, rural and not-for-profit hospitals; first responders, including rural, volunteer fire districts and EMTs; regional and local food banks and food pantries; social services; and local schools.