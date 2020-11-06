Endangered Missing Advisory issued as authorities continue search for missing 11-year-old Sioux Falls girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old Sioux Falls girl.

Authorities said that Nakia Jackson left her home, on foot, on Thursday, Nov. 5 around 6:20 am. She was later observed at approximately 7:10 a.m. in the area of Jaycee Lane and N. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

A dark colored sedan was observed in the area Jackson was last seen that may have stopped and picked Jackson up.

Nakia is not appropriately dressed for weather conditions in the area and is endangered due to her age. Law enforcement have conducted extensive searches of the area and Nakia has not been not located.

Jackson is 5’0”, 134 lbs., with brown eyes, brown hair and a gap between two front teeth. She was wearing Lilo and Stitch pajama bottoms, dark colored short sleeve top, dark socks, and no shoes.

If you see Nakia or anyone matching the description, you should call Sioux Falls Police at 605-367-7212.

