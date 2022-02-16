SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local foodbank has decided to delay a fundraising event closer to springtime.

The Food Bank of Siouxland was originally planning on having their 18th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser on February 4, but due to COVID, they moved the date to April 22.

“Postponing the event was a very difficult decision and one that we did not take lightly,” said Associate Executive Director Valerie Petersen, “The Food Bank of Siouxland is here to support the health and well-being of the community and with the high COVID numbers we had been seeing, there were concerns over community spread. We feel more confident in our ability to host a safe event now that numbers are decreasing and are looking forward to celebrating another year of fulfilling our mission of ‘Leading Siouxland in the fight against hunger.”

The event will be held at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City, and it includes a soup dinner, silent auction, and live auction. Hand-crafted bowls are given to attendees at the fundraiser. Seaboard Triumph Foods presents the event.

For more information on the Food Bank of Siouxland, visit their website.