Employees impacted by virus closures can apply for unemployment benefits

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) announced Tuesday that employees impacted by COVID-19 closures can and should apply for unemployment benefits.

Workers can apply for unemployment benefits online at iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.

“In order to comply with current recommended guidelines regarding reducing large gatherings, Iowa Workforce Development strongly encourages claimants to use the online filing system,” IWD said.

IWD said those without internet access can call the unemployment insurance customer service line at 1-866-239-0843.

For more information, visit the Iowa Workforce Development website.