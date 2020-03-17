Closings
There are currently 56 active closings. Click for more details.

Employees impacted by virus closures can apply for unemployment benefits

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) announced Tuesday that employees impacted by COVID-19 closures can and should apply for unemployment benefits.

Workers can apply for unemployment benefits online at iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.

“In order to comply with current recommended guidelines regarding reducing large gatherings, Iowa Workforce Development strongly encourages claimants to use the online filing system,” IWD said.

IWD said those without internet access can call the unemployment insurance customer service line at 1-866-239-0843.

For more information, visit the Iowa Workforce Development website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories