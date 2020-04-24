Employee of Thermo Bond Buildings in Elk Point tests positive for COVID-19

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – An Elk Point, South Dakota business has confirmed that one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Thermo Bond Buildings, the company found out about the test result came in Friday afternoon. The company said the employee is currently not working and received medical attention.

People who were in close contact with the employee were notified.

The company also said in the release that they temporarily closed the Elk Point plant. In addition, they also restricted access and scheduled for cleaning and disinfection of the facility.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

