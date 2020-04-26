Employee at Pac N Save grocery store in Wayne tests positive for COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – An employee at the Pac N Save grocery store in Wayne has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company’s Facebook post, they’re working with the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) and that the infection originated in another community.

The grocery store mentions that NNPHD determined that the exposure from the employee to the community is low risk.

Officials said the employee was using good social distancing precautions, wearing a face mask, and hasn’t been to work since the symptoms began.

The company said, “Pac N Save has always considered every employee and community member as family and we are dedicated to the safety of this great community and are taking all necessary precautions to keep all of us safe.”

