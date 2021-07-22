Employee accused of stealing scratch tickets, food from Sioux City convenience store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested Sunday evening for stealing scratch tickets and food from a convenience store she was employed at.

According to court documents, Noveneen Mori, 32, of Sioux City, was employed at a convenience store on Glenn Avenue. She stole two $30 scratch tickets from the counter of the store without paying for them.

One of the tickets was a $100 winner. Mori cashed the winnings and tried to take them by hiding it.

Documents said Mori also took $30 worth of food and ate it without paying.

Mori was arrested and charged with forgery or theft of lottery ticket. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $2,500 bond.