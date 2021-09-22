Emmy-winning ‘Ted Lasso’ mentions Siouxland company

Jason Sudeikis poses for a photo with the awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Ted Lasso” at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you’re a fan of the Apple TV original series “Ted Lasso,” you may have recognized a familiar Siouxland name being dropped.

In the Emmy-winning show featuring actor Jason Sudeikis as a coach for a British soccer team, a character mentions being a alumni of Merton College, waking up in the mornings to a Dobson organ from a chapel across the street.

Dobson Organ Company, headquartered in Lake City, Iowa, has been manufacturing organs since 1974. Many of the Iowa built organs can be found in small-town churches to cathedrals, such as Oxford, England, and Saint Thomas Church, New York City.

According to the Dobson website, schools, public spaces, and private individuals also possess a Dobson organ.

On June 15, Dobson was destroyed by a fire. Despite this, Dobson said they are still in business and are making plans for new headquarters. A GoFundMe was set up for the company after the fire, which has currently raised more than $36,000.

John Panning, the owner of the Iowa company, said he was amazed when he found out they received a name-drop from a show with national recognition. He also said he was impressed the way the character describes the organ at Merton, saying it’s exactly how it is in real life.

Merton College Chapel pipe organ. Photo courtesy of Dobson Pipe Organ Builders.

The organ mentioned in the show is at the Merton College Chapel in Oxford, England, and was constructed in 2013.