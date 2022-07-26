EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — RAGBRAI continued its path through Siouxland as riders traveled into Emmetsburg early Tuesday morning.

Residents in Emmetsburg said RAGBRAI is a great opportunity to strengthen the community.

Amy Thompson is a teacher in Emmetsburg. She is doing a fundraiser for a local school’s music program and she is hoping that RAGBRAI can help.

“We have a very very strong vocal program here and our band program as well, so we’re just excited to be able to promote them and have the opportunity to raise money for the programs,” Thompson said.

Schools aren’t the only organizations hoping to get help from RAGBRAI. Sarah Frederick is with First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg. That group sold drinks and pies for riders. She said the money raised from RAGBRAI will help Siouxland children go on a memorable trip.

“Our particular fundraiser that we’re doing is for our mission trip that we are doing next weekend to Omaha,” Frederick said. “We’re going to do an urban plunge to show kids what it’s like to live in the inner city and when we’re such a small town, a lot of times they don’t see that.”

For other Emmetsburg residents, such as Kathy Heng, RAGBRAI is a time to simply sit back and enjoy the scenery.

“I’m mostly excited about watching the riders come in,” Heng said. “I think that will be really awesome to see. It’s almost like, you know, the Iowa Hawkeye swarm; this is a biker swarm.”

The ride doesn’t get any easier from here. The riders will head more than 100 miles to Mason City on Wednesday.