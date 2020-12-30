Emmetsburg man charged with theft, criminal conduct

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — An Emmetsburg man was charged with theft after he failed to comply with Iowa code while acting as a funeral director.

According to a release, Andrew Warren Joyce, 46, of Emmetsburg, was charged and posted bond with a promise to appear in court at a later date on December 29.

The charges against Joyce stem from an investigation that began in 2019. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau, Joyce, while acting as an Iowa funeral director licensed to sell preneed funeral insurance policies, failed to comply with the requirements of Iowa Code chapter 523A. A Cease and Desist order was previously issued against Joyce by the Iowa Insurance Division in October of 2019.

Joyce was charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, one count of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft, and one count of failure to trust preneed funeral services following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.

No additional information is provided at this time.