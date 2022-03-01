PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Emmetsburg man was charged with first-degree murder in connection to Palo Alto county homicide in 2020.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Brice Patrick Colling, 22, of Emmetsburg, Iowa, on Monday evening. Colling was arrested without incident.

Colling has been charged with murder in the first degree in connection with the July 22, 2020, murder of Rollin Bontrager in rural Palo Alto County.

Allan Schwidder, formerly of Emmetsburg was previously arrested, charged and pleaded to second-degree murder on March 12, 2021, for his role in the death of Rollin Bontrager.

The case has and continues to be investigated by the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Emmetsburg Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.