EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — After an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a woman has been charged in the death of a 23-month-old child.

According to a release from the Iowa DCI, Hannah Priest, 28, of Emmetsburg was arrested on Friday and charged with child endangerment resulting in death.

The release states that on January 19, officials responded to the 1600 block of 8th Street for an unresponsive child. The child was taken to a local hospital where he would later be pronounced dead on January 24.

Priest was providing a daycare service at the time of the incident. Priest stated in interviews that the child had been acting normally up until he was found unresponsive. Priest initially denied having inflicted any injuries on the child, accidental or otherwise.

Priest admitted in later interviews to having become frustrated with the child during naptime. The documents state that he wouldn’t lay down, and she set the child in the cot “by his shoulders and may not have known her own strength when doing so.”

The investigation by the DCI and Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, the child’s death was determined to be head trauma.

Priest is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.