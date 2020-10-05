Emmetsburg adds covered bridge to Five Island Trail

Sunday morning dozens of people came out to see the brand new bridge on the FIT trail. Organizers say it's the only covered bridge in all of Northwest Iowa.

On Sunday morning, dozens of people came out to see the brand new bridge on the Five Island Trail (FIT). Organizers say it’s the only covered bridge in all of northwest Iowa.

“It’s been fantastic because it goes clear from our community center in Emmetsburg right out into the rural countryside to Palo Alto, and it just really has been awesome for families and the community,” said Bruce Nelson, Emmetsburg resident.

“It’s a great place for people to exercise to get out of their homes to do things, a safe place for kids to learn how to ride bicycles. If somebody has a knee or leg injury, it’s a flat surface. It’s just a great place to be out,” said Steven Hoinan, the president of the FIT Committee.

The new covered bridge is one of many phases the FIT committee has been working on to eventually create a full trail around the lake.

“It’s a slow process, but we are at it as fast as we can,” said Hoinan.

“You donate your time to things that you think is worthwhile, and I think this fitness trail is a great great thing, and I’m on it every morning, and my wife is on it every morning, and when they came to me and said ‘Can you build a bridge?’ I said ‘Yeah, we can do that.’ It kept me busy all summer,” said Clint Young, the architect of the project.

The president of the FIT committee says they have more than 8 miles of trail at this point and more people are coming out to use it.

“With COVID, you know you kinda feel like you’re stuck inside, and you can come out here and walk, and people are spaced out. It just makes you feel safe being out here,” said Hoinan.

“I think it will continue to grow even with all of the events that are going on in our economy in the countryside. This is really a positive thing for us,” said Nelson.

MidAmerican also helped to fund the bridge project, and the architect says it’s the first covered bridge he has ever designed.