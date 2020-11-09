Emmet County Sheriff’s Office: Teen dies a day after being struck by vehicle

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday, a teen from Estherville died due to injuries he received from being struck by a vehicle.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Friday, someone called 911 and reported being flagged down by a driver who said they had struck a bicyclist in the 3900 block of 5th Avenue, according to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens.

Officials said when they investigated the scene, they determined Gary Clymer, 66, of Estherville, was driving west when he struck Desean Hoffman, 16, of Estherville. Hoffman was also traveling west on a bicycle.

Hoffman was taken to Avera Holy Family Hospital for injury treatment, and he was later taken to Sioux Falls by helicopter.

Hoffman passed away on Saturday, and this incident is still being investigated.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Estherville Police Department.

