EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you live in Emmet County, it’s possible you may be experiencing some telephone service issues.

According to a release from the Emmet County Sherrif’s Office, all communities within Emmet County are being affected by the disruption for both cellular and landline phones due to a fiber optic cable that was cut.

Officials said that the outage seems to mostly be affecting Century Link customers, but customers with other service providers may experience disruptions as well. This may include dialing 911 on both landline and cellular plans and may also affect calling the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that if you’re in need of law enforcement, fire, or ambulance services to call the Estherville Police Department administrative phone numbers at 712-362-2512 or 712-32-3516 and they will work to get the appropriate service dispatched.