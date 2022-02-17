SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After both parties met in caucus, Senate File 2160 was removed from the day’s agenda, in essence killing the bill for this year’s legislative session.

“And Senate File 2160 is being pulled from the agenda,” said Chair of Commerce Committee, Sen. Jason Schultz.

As the calendar flips to the final days of “Funnel Week” in which many legislative bills are killed before the deadline tomorrow, Schultz had to make a tough decision after Senate File 2160 failed to receive enough support during caucus conversation.

“I want them to know my motivations and the direction I approached this. My father’s century farm is going to be crossed by Summit and we don’t want that to happen…I was in the ugly spot of having to pull a bill that I supported off the agenda,” said Schultz.

With the decision, Summit Carbon Solutions became one step closer to legally using eminent domain for more than 700 miles of Iowa farmland, all for a controversial carbon capture pipeline.

The bill’s original sponsor, Republican Jeff Taylor, said the decision to kill the bill was disappointing and that a CO2 pipeline goes against his party’s belief of what eminent domain should be used for.

“The carbon isn’t going directly to the public. It’s not like this is electricity or this is water or sewer systems or public parks. It’s not going directly to the public but I don’t think it’s public purpose either. This is private purpose, this is private profit,” said Sen. Taylor.

Many affected landowners spoke out against the carbon companies during a public subcommittee meeting Tuesday, including Deb Main who talked about the importance of staying together and continuing their fight.

“We need a voice, definitely a voice because we are up against huge money, huge influence, and as landowners, we need to band together so we can make our opinions heard so we can at least put forth our concerns,” said Main.

Sen. Taylor said he’s willing to keep fighting for landowners’ rights as he hopes to draft a similar bill during next year’s legislative session.