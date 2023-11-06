EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) — What started as an idea for one town to honor those who served is now almost a reality.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the Emerson Veterans Memorial Park will be dedicated.

The memorial will feature seven black granite stones with the names of over 800 area veterans, both living and deceased. There will also be benches where visitors will be able to sit and rest while taking in the memorial.

KCAU 9 spoke with a member of the American Legion Post #60 about the significance this memorial will have on the community.

“This way it’s visible, they can have a visual to remind them that this small town had this many people that had served and again for their rights and other people’s,” Dave Mahler said.

Mahler said that he’s also hopeful that this memorial will make future generations want to look into their families’ histories.

“They can look at that, see a name they know, a relative. They will probably ask questions at the very least. It is a good way for them to follow their lineage if you would,” Mahler added.

The memorial is located on Nebraska Highway 9 at 611 North Main Street. There is street parking and a parking lot across the street for visitors to the site.